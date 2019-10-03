In yet more evidence for this being the most insane Golden Week ever, Tuesday saw a record 17.133 million train trips taken on China.

Presumably, all these trips were patriotically scheduled around the hours-long National Day celebrations in Beijing. 17 million is more than any single day during previous Golden Weeks and a 5.5 percent increase over the highest day last year.

For further context, 17 million is more than the population of Senegal and about the same as the number of road rage cases recorded in China in 2015.

When all is said and done, it’s estimated that around 800 million domestic trips will be taken over the week-long holiday across all means of travel.