While China’s giant National Day military parade ended up being a bit overshadowed, Xi Jinping will be glad to hear that it at least made a strong impression on one individual.

On Tuesday, an elderly uncle in the Heilongjiang city of Muling had a bit to drink and watched the parade. Afterward, he was so excited that he didn’t sleep a wink that night.

The following day, he watched the parade again and again on replay, followed by a night of getting basically no sleep.

Finally, on Thursday morning, he fainted while walking on the sidewalk.

A passersby noticed and called for an ambulance. He was rushed to the hospital and is fortunately now said to be in stable condition. Hopefully, they keep him away from parade replays while he recovers.