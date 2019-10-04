Amid the Golden Week craziness, Anhui’s super scenic Huangshan, Yellow Mountain, saw a whopping 44,696 visitors on Thursday.

That’s up nearly 50 percent from the same time last year and, as you could imagine, made for some inconvenient hiking with long lines both going up and at the entrance. One visitor told reporters that he came at 5 am and still had to wait for more than an hour in line.

And so, you should probably go ahead and cross out Huangshan from your list of possible travel destinations this weekend, along with the Longmen Grottoes of Luoyang, Shanghai’s Bund, and every other place of scenic value in China.