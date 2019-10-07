In CieCAS you can now learn to create healthy and stylish Chinese vegan plates. The program consists of a 3 day training with an elegant dinner at the end. These acquired skills will enable the participants to cook healthier food and will let their life partner fall in love again. The whole program is a practical hands-on learning experience.

CieCAS即将推出为期3天的全新“中式素食料理”系列课程，教你烹饪健康潮流的中式素食料理。该课程包含3天学习及1场精致晚宴。通过这三天的学习和实战，你将解锁新技能，用健康美食惊艳挑剔的TA，带你们重新坠入爱情的甜蜜。课程为实战学习模式，由CieCAS专业大厨进行指导教授。

The whole program including the dinner will be hosted in the top-class facility of CieCAS (Center of innovative & entrepreneurial Culinary Arts & Services). The program is taught under the leadership of the following instructor:

整期课程以及晚宴将于CieCAS（新创烹饪艺术服务中心）举行，让你在体验顶级厨房设备的同时畅享烹饪乐趣。课程导师如下：

Shiyin Wang is born in Shanghai, and grew up in the United States. He is the founder of Kaixin Cooking – an innovative company focusing on healthy Chinese food, combining traditional Chinese recipes with modern healthy eating trends. He learned his cooking style from his family and from culinary experience in California and New York. Chef Shiyin Wang has been involved in food education several years in the United States where he also run a private dining business. Chef Shiyin’s goal with the support of CieCAS is to train many people on producing quality Chinese food so everyone can eat well and improve life through healthy food.

Shiyin Wang先生生于上海，长于美国。他是『开心烹饪』的创始人 – 『开心烹饪』是一家专注于将中国传统菜肴与现代健康饮食趋势相结合、专注于健康中式烹饪分享和培训的创新公司。他的烹饪风格来源于他的家庭以及在加州和纽约的烹饪相关工作经历。Shiyin主厨曾在美国从事烹饪教育多年，同时也经营着自己的私人餐饮业务。在CieCAS的支持下，Shiyin主厨的目标是与更多的人分享健康中国菜肴的烹饪技术，从而让每个人都能吃得好、吃得健康，通过健康饮食提升生活质量。

GENERAL PROGRAM:

课程概览：

Section 1: Cooking with Healthy Proteins (Chinese) – October 13 (10 am to 3 pm)

第一期：烹饪健康蛋白质菜肴（中式）–10月13日–上午10点至下午3点

Learn and use protein sources that are easily accessible in China, and produce tofu dishes, vegan kungpao chicken, and homemade soy-based baozi.

学习并运用中国常见的蛋白质食物，烹饪豆腐、素宫保鸡丁、家常豆制包子

Training Fee: CNY480

培训价格：480元人民币

Section 2: Cooking Seasonal Chinese Food – October 27 (10 am to 3 pm)

第二期：烹饪时令中式美食–10月27日–上午10点至下午3点

Learn about seasonal products when cooking in order to maintain health, and promote balance with both the earth’s resources and its life forms.

学习时令菜肴，为健康增添动力，维护地球资源与生命形式的平衡。

Training Fee: CNY480

培训价格：480元人民币

Section 3: Plan, cook and plate a Chinese fine dining romantic dinner – November 3 (3 pm – 8 pm)

第三期：中式浪漫精致晚宴的安排、烹饪以及摆盘–11月3日–下午3点至晚上8点

You will create a vegan fine dining menu that you can present to enchant your partner.

烹饪素食精致料理，用美食倾倒你的Ta。

Training Fee: CNY650

培训价格：650元人民币

Package Price：1390（Include all 3 workshops）

打包优惠价：1390（包含三场研讨班）

Each workshop can be purchased individually or as a package at a discounted price

每期课程可单独购买或享受三期课程打包优惠价

PROGRAM DETAILS:

课程详情：

Vegan protein sources easily accessible in China – how to take care of your partner

中国常见的素食蛋白质食材 — 如何关爱你的Ta？

” Cooking with Just Egg: creating great scrambled “eggs” with tomato

“鸡蛋”烹饪：西红柿与摊”鸡蛋”

” Stir fry replacements: using mock chicken and mock beef in kungpao chicken and black pepper beef (two recipes)

小炒：使用素鸡和素牛肉制作宫保鸡丁及黑椒牛肉（两道菜点）

” Firm tofu and fuzhu: making a homemade soy-based baozi (we’ll knead dough from scratch for this multi-step recipe, and then use pre-risen dough to practice folding)

” 老豆腐与腐竹：制作家常豆制包子（首先练习怎样从零开始揉面，之后用事先发好的面团练习包子的制作）

Vegan meal planning: cooking in bulk with Chinese flavors and seasonal ingredients – how to prepare meals on weekends that can feed you and your partner throughout the week (and avoid unhealthy delivery lunches)

素食料理安排：大批量烹饪中式时令食材–学习如何毕其功于一役，在周末为你和Ta安排好整周的餐点（拒绝不健康外卖食物）

” Healthy grains: combining quinoa, edamame, chickpeas, and vegetables for a power bowl – how to prepare and how to store these types of dishes

健康谷物：结合藜麦、毛豆、鹰嘴豆、蔬菜搭配能量碗，并学习如何制作及储存该类食物

” Chinese pumpkin and mung bean stew with brown rice – cooking and storing large single pot dishes, what the pair them with later

” 南瓜绿豆糙米饭–大份主食的烹饪与储存，及其后续搭配

” Bulk stir fries: stir fried long beans with Chinese pickles, stir fried water bamboo with lotus root and garlic chive bulbs – making dinner leftovers that are easy to reheat

炒菜：梅干菜炒长豇豆，茭白炒藕炒大蒜芯–晚上的剩菜仅需轻松一热就可再次上桌

Fine dining: how to plan, cook, and plate a fine romantic dinner

精致晚宴：如何准备、烹饪、摆盘一场浪漫精致晚宴

” Menu planning, shopping, equipment, and time considerations before you cook – we’ll practice creating a hand-written personal menu that can be shared to the partner before they come to eat

正式烹饪之前，首先规划好菜单、采购食材、熟悉设备以及安排好时间– 我们会请学员手写一张私人菜单，在另一半用餐之前分享给Ta

“Dish 1: Cucumber, fuzhu, carrot, and cilantro salad – ribbon cut vegetables, homemade dressing, plated in a ring

菜肴1：黄瓜、腐竹、胡萝卜、香菜沙拉–蔬菜条、自制酱料、放入圆形模具中

“Dish 2: Roasted cauliflower with goji berries – multiple spices on cauliflower that goes on the oven, garnished with colorful red gojis

菜肴2：烤西兰花配枸杞–西兰花搭配各式香料，放入烤箱，搭配色彩鲜艳的红枸杞

“Dish 3: Tofu skin dim sum roll – bean sprouts, cabbage, and mushrooms rolled inside a tofu skin, with vegetable sauce, garnished with black sesame and pepper threads

菜肴3：豆腐皮点心卷–豆芽、白菜、蘑菇放入豆腐皮中卷起来，搭配蔬菜酱，用黑芝麻和胡椒丝装饰

“Dish 4: Single pot cherry tomato and mushroom rice – this dish is one of my own creations, a colorful and nutritious rice dish that can be garnished nicely with leaves and fresh tomatoes

菜肴4：圣女果蘑菇饭–这道菜肴为自制创新菜，米饭色泽艳丽、营养丰富，可用叶子和新鲜西红柿装饰

For Registration and Payment, please scan this QR Code!

注册报名和付款请扫下方二维码！