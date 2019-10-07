Over the Golden Week holiday, some Chinese citizens decided to use a segment of their precious vacation time to check out a new Beijing landmark, the airport.

Opened last month to much fanfare, the Beijing Daxing International Airport has been described as the cure to what ails Beijing air travel, taking pressure off the current Capital airport and eventually growing to become the world’s busiest airport.

Its design, thought up by Iraqi-born British architect Zaha Hadid, has frequently earned acclaim. And, so far, the top reason for visiting the airport is not to take flights, but photos.

The South China Morning Post reports that 85,000 people entered the airport on last Tuesday, the beginning of Golden Week, while a mere 5,667 people flew out.

Police have since resorted to asking that the general public stay away from the airport in order to avoid safety risks to actual travelers.

[Images via NetEase]