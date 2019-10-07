One of the hottest places to visit over the Golden Week holiday in Chongqing was a hot springs pool designed to look like a hot pot for humans.

The pool was actually opened up last year to much media attention and acclaim in Shapingba district. Nearly 7 meters in diameter, it is shaped like a traditional four-sided metal hot pot that you’ll find at restaurants around the city known for its spicy food.

Its water is colored red and is said to be replete with medicinal herbs that aid the human body… though you probably don’t want to slurp this soup. There are also plastic vegetables floating around for a bit of added kitsch.

The idea of a human-sized hot pot-style hot spring has since spread out of Chongqing. Earlier this year, one opened at a Hangzhou hotel.

