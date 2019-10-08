China didn’t quite make its projected number of 800 million domestic trips during this year’s Golden Week but didn’t end up doing so shabby either.

There were 782 million domestic tourist trips made over the seven-day National Day holiday, according to China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism. That’s up 7.81 percent from the year before.

Meanwhile, tourism revenue reached almost 650 billion yuan ($90 billion) during the holiday, an increase of about 8.47 percent from last year.

The ministry also pointed out a 42 percent spike in “Red Tourism,” that is tourism pertaining to the history of the Chinese Communist Party. Reportedly, 78.84 percent of tourists participated in activities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Also up this year was spending on beauty products.