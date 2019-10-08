Yet again, the efforts of security personnel have proved futile in protecting a patch of pretty pink grass from being ravaged by photo-obsessed tourists.

The patch recently began blooming in a park in the Sichuan county of Jingyan, attracting visitors to the area. While there were walking trails around the grass, tourists instead preferred going off-road to take pictures and selfies in the middle of the field of pink.

While the park’s guards shouted themselves hoarse, they were unable to stop the grass from being trampled and the area itself from looking more like a “chicken coop.”

This kind of thing happens annually in China each autumn when the muhly grass starts to bloom. Last year, one Hangzhou auntie could only watch in horror as the patch she had spent three years cultivating was destroyed in front of her eyes in just three days.