Those traveling across the Yangtze River from a district of Wuhan will now two choices of road in just one bridge.

At 1,700 meters in length, the Yangsigang is the longest double-deck suspension bridge in the world. Its top deck is a six-lane highway with a speed limit of 80 kph while its bottom deck is a six-lane road with a speed limit of 60 kph.

Presumably, slower truck and motorcycle traffic will be regulated to the lower deck while those driving convertibles during rainstorms can also make use of the road.