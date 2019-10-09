International supermarket chain ALDI continue their march across Shanghai with the opening of two more stores on October 13. This time, they’re planting their flag in Putuo and Baoshan districts, offering more products, returning favorites, as well as opening day discounts and activities.

The latest stores double ALDI’s physical presence in China to four locations, an expansion that began in 1913 when the Albrecht family started their grocery business in the German town of Essen. Since then, the company has grown from a small family business into a worldwide retailer with over 10,000 stores in ten countries.

Like their first two locations, ALDI’s latest outlets are designed as a neighborhood grocery store. Among the new features is an expanded range of imported and locally sourced products, a bakery serving freshly baked pastries like pain au raisin, egg tart, and super butter croissant, and fresh coffee and tea such as flat white, iced coconut latte, and Sri Lankan peach apricot tea. At the same time, you can still find popular items including beef and fresh milk imported directly from Australia, wines from around the world, German beer, and ice cream produced both locally and in Australia.

Besides groceries, you can now get lifestyle products with the launch of ALDI’s Special Buys promotion. Released periodically, Special Buys feature trendy, seasonal, and highly affordable items that can be anything from a suitcase to Christmas hamper. The promotional items are available only for a short time with limited stock, so move fast to avoid missing out.

All these products can be purchased at ALDI’s stores using their Scan and Go function: pick out any product you want, scan it using the ALDI WeChat mini-program, and pay for it immediately. In-store purchases can be delivered if you live within five kilometers of the stores, and the mini-program also lets you order online and delivers your purchases within three kilometers of the outlets. If you’re living in the Yangtze River Delta area, you can order products through the mini-program as well.

To check out these products and more, head to the opening of ALDI’s Putuo and Baoshan stores on October 13 for special opening-day discounts and activities with chances to win prizes. In a nod to their German heritage, ALDI is also offering imported German beer for ¥3 and pretzel for ¥2. See below for more details.

WHAT

Grand opening of ALDI CHINA Putuo and Baoshan stores

WHEN

October 13, Sunday

WHERE

Putuo Jingsha Financial Square Store 普陀京沙金融广场店

1/F, No.396 Changshou Road, Putuo District

上海市普陀区长寿路396号1楼

Baoshan Innovation Galaxy Store 宝山新业坊店

1/F, Block 8, No.1328 Yixian Road, Baoshan District

上海市宝山区逸仙路1328号8号楼1楼