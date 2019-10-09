It comes as no surprise that colder seasons are the ones to catch us slipping away from our low-carb, keto, plant-based, or other wholefood diets.

Restaurants seem to be partially responsible for that, cooking up more hearty meals to help us grow love handles that will keep us warm throughout winter.

Good for the soul, good for the body

Chope is bringing a solution to keep your diet on track without denying yourself delicious meals.

Enjoy 50% off hearty and healthy bowls of pasta, salad, and desserts (yes, you can still have those!) at Element Fresh every day from 8pm till close.

Prooving that eating clean doesn’t have to be boring, this casual Shanghai eatery serves up the toothsome world cuisine at the branches dotted all over the city.

The menu is loaded with everything from salads, that are actually filling, to balanced bowls of pasta and sandwiches.

The experience should be crowned by a calorie-humble dessert, which means you can enjoy yourself guilt-free.

What’s on the autumn menu?

Take a peek at what’s on offer at Element Fresh:

Al dente macaroni topped with rich Wagyu beef ragu

Gnocchi carbonara

Yogurt parfait with honey oats and red berry compote

Creme brulee with coconut cream and chocolate

…and many more

Whether you are looking for a casual date spot or a place to enjoy a relaxed dinner with friends, the menu spoils hungry urbanites with a variety of choices.

Book your table now and eat healthier this season!

Reserve a spot by scanning the code below

and don’t forget to enter the promo code “HACK”.

Where?

10 locations of Elements Fresh:

Jinqiao(331 Hongfeng Lu)

Kerry Parkside (1378 Huamu Lu, 1st Floor, Kerry Parkside)

Kwah Center (1028 Huaihai Zhong Lu, 4th-5th Floor, Kwah Centre)

Metro City (1111 Zhaojiabang Lu, 2nd Floor, Metro City)

Ruihong (188 Ruihong Lu, Tiandi 1st Floor, Unit 122)

Shanghai Center (1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, Shanghai Centre)

Shanghai World Financial Center (100 Century Avenue, SWFC, 2nd floor, Room 205)

Silver Court (98 Shouning Lu, 6th Floor)

Vanke (3366 Caobao Lu, Vanke Plaza 1st Floor, Room109 A)

Yueda 889 (889 Wanhangdu Lu, Yueda 889, B1-1st Floor)

What?

50% of your bill at Element Fresh (enter a promo code HACK when booking a table)

When?

Monday-Sunday 8pm till close