A guy was recently forced to hand over his pets to forest police after they got so big that he became afraid of them.

Four years before, the young man had purchased a pair of tiny snakes from a pet shop in the Yunnan county of Shidian, believing that the animals were quite cute.

However, over time, the two snakes started to lose their youthful innocence and eat more and more. Eventually, it became clear that the guy had purchased two pythons.

We’ve reported on similar pet stories in the past where someone bought a cute puppy, only to discover years later that it was actually a bear.