After all the fun of the Golden Week holiday, some children in China were hit with a sudden snap back to reality this week when they had to do their homework on the plane back home.

A passenger on board a flight from the Xinjiang city of Turfan to Guangzhou on Monday captured photos of a number of children doing their homework at their seats on the flight.

The passenger said that she herself had been dreading going back to work but felt greatly inspired by the diligent children and wishes that the kids all get perfect scores on their homework.