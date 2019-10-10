Need to choose an international school for your child? The variety of choices is dizzying, and by the time you make your way across this city of 20 million to visit all the schools, your kid will probably already be in college.
50 educational institutions, 1 expo
Lucky for all the parents, JingKids Shanghai is bringing the city’s top K-12 schools together at the International School Expo and make it easy for parents to pick the most suitable option for their child.
The English-speaker-friendly event features fully bilingual staff and brochures that will make navigating the expo much easier.
On October 20, St Regis Jing’an will be transformed into a temple of knowledge, with over 50 top educational institutions coming together.
Experts in education
Besides the school representatives, there will be more than a dozen principles and experts from international and bilingual schools who will participate in four educational forums.
They will be answering parents’ burning questions, such as:
“When is the right time to transfer schools, and how?”
“ How to choose a curriculum that fits my child? ”
“What makes Shanghai’s most prestigious schools so unique? ”
“What kind of school is best for my child?”
The final round of JingKids English Speech Show “Shape the Future” will also be taking place the same day, so you can cheer for the most creative, humorous, and passionate young speakers!
Here is a partial list of exhibitors:
International School & International Division
- Harrow International School Shanghai
- Yew Chung International School of Shanghai
- Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong (NAIS Pudong)
- The British International School Shanghai, Puxi (BISS)
- Britannica International School Shanghai
- Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi
- Western International School of Shanghai (WISS)
- Hong Qiao International School (HQIS)
- Shanghai Community International School
- Shanghai Singapore International School (SSIS)
- SFLS International Division (SFLSID)
- Fudan International School (FDIS)
- Shanghai French School
Bilingual Schools
- Nord Anglia Chinese International School Shanghai (NACIS)
- Huili School Shanghai
- Wycombe Abbey School Changzhou
- Shanghai Concord Bilingual School (SCBS)
- Shanghai Gold Apple Bilingual School International Department
- Beijing New Talent Academy (BNTA)
- Yew Wah International Education School of Shanghai Lingang
- Shanghai HD Bilingual School
- Living Word Shanghai（LWS）
Overseas Schools
- IMG Academy
Preschools
- Academy of AAA
- Apple Montessori
- Bright Start Academy (BSA)
- Childbase Zhixu Day Care Center
- Family⁺ Art Nursery
- Guanhua Kids Garden
- Guidepost Montessori
- Happy Bridge Kindergarten of Shanghai
- Heritage Academy
- LingYou Bilingual School
- Little Wonder Academy (LWA)
- Magart International Preschool
- Mengya Montessori Home (MYM)
- Montessori School of Shanghai
- Star Horizon Education
- The Child Academy (TCA)
Afterschool and Others
- POLY-RAD School of Dance
- Shanghai Museum Institute
- Riverside United Academy
- Refuge MMA
- iStage Academy
- Beyond The City
- Capstone Prep Education
- Bensen Education
- Shanghai North America International Education
- Circle Harmony Health
Entrance is free but we do recommend to register in advance by scanning a QR code below
↓↓↓
When?
October 20, 2019 (Sunday)
What?
JingKids International School Expo
Where?
The St. Regis Shanghai Jing’an Hotel
3rd Floor No.1008 West Beijing Road
静安瑞吉酒店三楼（北京西路1008号）