Need to choose an international school for your child? The variety of choices is dizzying, and by the time you make your way across this city of 20 million to visit all the schools, your kid will probably already be in college.

50 educational institutions, 1 expo

Lucky for all the parents, JingKids Shanghai is bringing the city’s top K-12 schools together at the International School Expo and make it easy for parents to pick the most suitable option for their child.

The English-speaker-friendly event features fully bilingual staff and brochures that will make navigating the expo much easier.

On October 20, St Regis Jing’an will be transformed into a temple of knowledge, with over 50 top educational institutions coming together.

Experts in education

Besides the school representatives, there will be more than a dozen principles and experts from international and bilingual schools who will participate in four educational forums.

They will be answering parents’ burning questions, such as:

“When is the right time to transfer schools, and how?”

“ How to choose a curriculum that fits my child? ”

“What makes Shanghai’s most prestigious schools so unique? ”

“What kind of school is best for my child?”

The final round of JingKids English Speech Show “Shape the Future” will also be taking place the same day, so you can cheer for the most creative, humorous, and passionate young speakers!

Here is a partial list of exhibitors:

International School & International Division

Harrow International School Shanghai

Yew Chung International School of Shanghai

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong (NAIS Pudong)

The British International School Shanghai, Puxi (BISS)

Britannica International School Shanghai

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Western International School of Shanghai (WISS)

Hong Qiao International School (HQIS)

Shanghai Community International School

Shanghai Singapore International School (SSIS)

SFLS International Division (SFLSID)

Fudan International School (FDIS)

Shanghai French School

Bilingual Schools

Nord Anglia Chinese International School Shanghai (NACIS)

Huili School Shanghai

Wycombe Abbey School Changzhou

Shanghai Concord Bilingual School (SCBS)

Shanghai Gold Apple Bilingual School International Department

Beijing New Talent Academy (BNTA)

Yew Wah International Education School of Shanghai Lingang

Shanghai HD Bilingual School

Living Word Shanghai（LWS）

Overseas Schools

IMG Academy

Preschools

Academy of AAA

Apple Montessori

Bright Start Academy (BSA)

Childbase Zhixu Day Care Center

Family⁺ Art Nursery

Guanhua Kids Garden

Guidepost Montessori

Happy Bridge Kindergarten of Shanghai

Heritage Academy

LingYou Bilingual School

Little Wonder Academy (LWA)

Magart International Preschool

Mengya Montessori Home (MYM)

Montessori School of Shanghai

Star Horizon Education

The Child Academy (TCA)

Afterschool and Others

POLY-RAD School of Dance

Shanghai Museum Institute

Riverside United Academy

Refuge MMA

iStage Academy

Beyond The City

Capstone Prep Education

Bensen Education

Shanghai North America International Education

Circle Harmony Health

When?

October 20, 2019 (Sunday)

What?

JingKids International School Expo

Where?

The St. Regis Shanghai Jing’an Hotel

3rd Floor No.1008 West Beijing Road

静安瑞吉酒店三楼（北京西路1008号）