When somebody tells you to always expect the unexpected, tell them that it’s still extremely hard to plan for fish falling from the sky.

A car parked in downtown Chongqing had its front windshield smashed recently by a carp. In surveillance footage, the 1.5 kg fish is seen dropping down from above onto the yellow vehicle before bouncing onto the sidewalk.

The source of the fish has not yet been uncovered but it seems more likely to have come from the window of a nearby apartment building than to have rained down from the heavens.

Earlier this year, another car windshield was smashed in Heilongjiang province after being hit with a falling block of tofu.