An elevated highway suddenly collapsed on Thursday evening in the Jiangsu city of Wuxi, crushing three vehicles underneath.

The collapse occurred at 6:10 pm. Dashcam footage shows how the structure fell on top of a group of cars as they were turning left at an intersection. A three-wheeler narrowly avoids being squashed.

At this time, the number of casualties from the collapse is unclear. It’s reported that one of the three vehicles that were crushed was parked and unoccupied.