The recently retired Jack Ma has retained his title as China’s wealthiest person in this year’s edition of the Hurun China Rich List.

The annual ranking estimates the Alibaba founder’s fortune at around $39 billion, about the same as last year. Just trailing him is Tencent’s Pony Ma while the next closest person is $7 billion behind, making this a real two-horse race (nyuk nyuk nyuk).

Rising quickly up the rankings is pharmaceutical tycoon couple Sun Piaoyang and Zhong Huijian, who have seen their wealth doubled to $25 billion.

On the down spiral is real estate magnate Wang Jianlin, formerly China’s richest man, who has fallen all the way down to 9th on the list with a measly $17 billion in wealth.

A total of 1,819 individuals made the 2 billion yuan ($280 million) cut-off this year, down from 1,893 last year. This marks the first time that the Hurun Rich List has shrank in size for two consecutive years, a phenomenon blamed on the country’s slowing economy, the US-China trade war, and the rise of the digital economy at the expense of the traditional economic powerhouses of manufacturing and real estate.

Here’s some more interesting factoids from the report:

40 percent of those who made the Hurun Rich List two years ago didn’t make it this year.

Pinduoduo’s Colin Huang Zheng becomes the first self-made entrepreneur born in the 1980s to make the Top 10.

11 people born in the 1990s made the list, including Bitcoin miner Ge Yuesheng.

45 percent of those on the list didn’t graduate from university.

16 percent live in Beijing.

For the first time, Li overtook Wang as the most common surname on the list.

When it comes to the Chinese zodiac: those born in the Year of the Rabbit were the most numerous and those born in the Year of the Rat the least.