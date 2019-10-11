Three people were killed and two others injured in Thursday’s evening elevated road collapse in the Jiangsu city of Wuxi.

The collapse occurred at 6:10 pm. Dashcam footage shows how the structure fell on top of a group of cars as they were turning left at an intersection. A three-wheeler narrowly avoids being squashed.

Three vehicles were crushed in the collapse. One, a bus, was parked and unoccupied, while all those inside the other two cars were killed. The victims included a kindergarten teacher and her daughter.

Those injured in the incident were inside five vehicles driving on the elevated road when it collapsed. One man is reported to be in critical condition.

Local authorities have blamed the collapse on an overloaded truck. The truck is reported to have been carrying massive steel coils.

The elevated road was part of the 312 National Expressway which stretches from Shanghai to Xinjiang. The portion of the highway finished construction in 2005.

Locals told reporters that overloaded trucks were a common sight on the elevated road, which is located in a busy area near many industrial parks. Wuxi is one of China’s main hubs for the distribution of stainless steel — not a light substance.

Meanwhile, industry insiders have noted that the elevated road was supported by only one pier, a design that lowers construction cost but leaves the structure vulnerable to weight overload. Since 2016, China has required that all elevated roads be built with at least two piers.

The overloaded truck is reported to have belonged to a transport company called Chenggong. Its headquarters have been closed and its manager detained by police.