A mess is coming. No, not your usual Saturday morning hair, or late-night snack situation. A good kind of mess.

Gussy up for a new restaurant, Mess, that is set to open in November. A culinary fusion concept is set in the heart of the Shanghai Modern Art Museum (MAM) and features fusion dishes by world-renowned Israeli chef, Shahaf Shabtay.

What is Mess? Think sleek and bold minimalism, a blend of cultures, and elegance.

The mastermind behind the menu, Chef Shahaf Shabtay, acquired his culinary skills in Paris but left his heart in Asia. He has trained around the world including the prestigious École Grégoire-Ferrandi School of Culinary Arts in Paris and Nobu in New York City.

The menu at Mess revolves around “spoon, fork, and chopsticks,” which blurs cultural lines in each dish delivering a truly multicultural experience on your plate. Rotating menu items are also inspired by current exhibits at the MAM for a gourmet experience.

The 136-seat restaurant doesn’t stop the cultural exchange at the edge of the plate. Their interior is a weave of traditions, with decorative details and color choices reflecting different cultures.

Did we mention choosing Mess will be a truly deluxe and unique experience?

In order to reach the Pudong Bund, a high-end area of Shanghai, guests will board a yacht. Once they arrive, they’ll be immediately immersed in a culture-blending atmosphere with features from three regions: Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

We can’t wait to take a peek at the restaurant where art becomes food, and food becomes art.

Where?

上海市浦东新区滨江大道4777号 No. 4777 Binjiang Avenue, Pudong New Area, Shanghai.

When?

Opening November 11th

What?

Culinary fusion restaurant, Mess

Follow them on WeChat at MessShanghai