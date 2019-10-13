Are you interested to learn and master the skills to cook authentic Chinese regional dishes?

有兴趣学习并掌握正宗的中国地方菜系烹饪技巧吗？

There are many styles of cooking in China, but Chinese chefs have identified eight culinary traditions as their best. These traditions have set the models (or schools) of how Chinese cook food today. Each of these schools has a distinct style and different strengths, and you can now explore this in CieCAS through our Master and Expert Chef instructors! The feature of the eight great cuisines are the following:

中餐烹饪技法众多，而以传统的八大菜系最为出名。各大菜系风格迥异却各有所长，也正是这些传统地方烹饪定义了如今的中餐文化。现在，你就有机会跟随CieCAS专业名厨一窥各大菜系的魅力！八大菜系介绍如下：

Shandong Cuisine: refers to the cuisine of Shandong Province, which consists of Jinan cuisine, Jiaodong cuisine, Luxinan cuisine and Kongfu cuisine. Shallots and garlic are often used in Shandong dishes.

鲁菜：指山东地区的菜品, 由济南菜、胶东菜、鲁西南菜和孔府菜等菜系组成。鲁菜常使用葱和蒜。

Sichuan Cuisine: Typical Sichuan dishes are hot and spicy since chilli peppers, Sichuan peppers and garlic are used a lot in them.

川菜：辛辣刺激, 使用大量红辣椒、花椒和蒜。

Hunan Cuisine: Hunan cuisine is well-known for its spicy and thick flavor. Garlic, chilli peppers and shallots are widely used in typical Hunan dishes.

湘菜：辛辣、味重, 大量使用胡椒、红辣椒和葱。

Cantonese Cuisine: fresh, light and clear taste.

粤菜：口感新鲜、清淡、爽脆。

Zhejiang Cuisine: refers to the cuisine of Zhejiang Province, which consists of local dishes of Hangzhou, Shaoxing and Ningbo. Zhejiang dishes are known for their smooth, tender and soft taste.

浙菜：是指浙江地区的菜品, 由杭州、绍兴和宁波等地方菜系组成。浙菜口感爽口、细腻且嫩滑。

Jiangsu (Huaiyang) cuisines: also known as Huaiyang cuisine consists of local dishes of Nanjing, Nantong, Suzhou and Wuxi. Jiangsu dishes focus on the freshness of raw materials. The flavor is light and sweet with elegant presentation.

苏菜:也叫淮扬菜, 是指江苏地区的菜品, 由南京、南通、苏州和无锡等地方菜系组成。苏菜注重食材的新鲜, 口感清甜, 样式别致。

Anhui Cuisine: Anhui cuisine focuses on using local material, make good use of the heat, skilled on stewing, and building health through food.

徽菜：注重就地取材、善用火候、娴于烧炖、以食养身。

Fujian cuisine: refers to the cuisine of Fujian Province, which consists of local dishes of Fuzhou, Quanzhou and Xiamen. Fujian dishes are known for their sweet, soft and umami taste.

闽菜：是指福建地区的菜品, 由福州、泉州和厦门等地方菜系构成，以口感甘甜、细腻和新鲜著称。

In addition to the eight great cuisines, participants of this workshop series will be exploring additional insights as part of this series such as how foreign Chinese cook food and bring in new traditions to Chinese food in order to revamp and modernize traditional ways, as well as other regions of influence. But the key across the whole series is for our expert instructors to always understand and embrace the Chinese roots of food.

在探索体验八大美食之余，作为本系列课程的一个环节，本系列研讨会的学员还将共同探索其他见解，例如海外华人如何烹饪食物并将新的文化带入中餐烹饪中，以改进并更新传统的烹饪方式，以及这些影响所辐射的区域。然而整个系列课程的关键在于我们的专家主厨教练对中国美食根源的透彻了解、传承和发扬。

The first part of this CieCAS series will cover Jiangsu (Huaiyang) by Master Chef Mao, Sichuan by Master Chef Fan, Anhui by Master Chef Wu, and it will end with Chef Shiyin Wang, a Chinese Food Expert from the United States, explaining healthy Chinese food ways from abroad.

本次CieCAS系列研习班的第一部分将由淮扬菜非遗传承人茅建民大师、川菜大师范翔主厨、徽菜大厨吴凯主厨主讲淮扬菜、川菜和徽菜三大经典菜系，此外，生在上海、长在美国的国际融合菜系烹饪专家Shiyin Wang将以异域角度阐释创新中式融合菜。

First Workshop – Jiangsu (Huaiyang) Cuisine

第一期 – 苏菜（淮扬菜）

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2019

上课日期：2019年 10月17日（周四）

Time: 9:30 am to 2:00 pm

上课时间：上午9点半 – 下午2点

Theme: Jiangsu (Huaiyang) Cuisine

课程主题：苏菜（淮扬菜）

Instructor: Master Chef – Mao Jianmin

授课讲师：大师主厨 – 茅建民先生

Menu | 授课菜品：

Stewed Lion’s Head Meatballs | 清炖狮子头

Introduction of Master Chef Mao Jianmin | 主讲人茅建民简介

Chinese Culinary Professor

中国烹饪教授

Senior cooking expert

高级烹饪技师

State-level Master of Chinese Cuisine

国家级中国烹饪大师

First-grade Reviewer and State-level judge of Chinese Food Culture

中国饮食文化一级评审师、国家级评委

Intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Yangzhou “three knives” cooking skills

扬州“三把刀”烹饪技艺（淮扬菜）非物质文化遗产传承人

Photo of Instructor | 讲师照片

Program | 研习班日程安排：

Second Workshop – Sichuan Cuisine

第二期 – 川菜

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019

上课日期：2019年 10月24日（周四）

Time: 9.30 am to 2.00 pm

上课时间：上午9点半 – 下午2点

Theme: Sichuan Cuisine

课程主题：川菜

Instructor: Master Chef – Fan Xiang

授课讲师：大师主厨 – 范翔先生

Menu | 授课菜品：

1. Mapo Bean Curd (stewed bean curd with minced pork in pepper sauce) | 麻婆豆腐

2. Yu-Shiang Shredded Pork (shredded pork with garlic sauce) | 鱼香肉丝

Introduction of Master Chef Fan Xiang | 主讲人范翔简介

Executive Chef of Shanghai Ri Yi Catering Co., Ltd. affiliated to Xiamen Tian Wei Industrial

厦门天威实业上海日益餐饮有限公司行政总厨

State-Level Senior Culinary Expert and National Senior Qualification Assessor (Chef)

国家高级烹调专家和国家高级考评员（厨师）

Former culinary instructor in Sichuan Provincial Employment Bureau and Vocational and technical College of Sichuan University

曾担任四川省就业局和川大职业技术学院烹调主讲教师

More than 30 years of industry practice and teaching experience

30余年行业实战与教学经验

Proficient in Sichuan cuisine, and also involved in Cantonese cuisine, Huaiyang cuisine, Lu cuisine, Hunan cuisine, and Shanghai local cuisine

精通川菜烹调，对粤菜，淮扬菜，鲁菜，湘菜，本帮菜也有涉猎

Photo of Instructor | 讲师照片

Program | 研习班日程安排：

Third Class – Anhui Cuisine

第三节课 – 徽菜

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2019

上课日期：2019年 10月31日（周四）

Time: 9.30 am to 2.00 pm

上课时间：上午9点半 – 下午2点

Theme: Anhui Cuisine

课程主题：徽菜

Instructor: Master Chef – Wu Kai

授课讲师：大师主厨 – 吴凯先生

Menu | 授课菜品：

1. Huizhou Soy Braised Mandarin Fish | 徽州臭鳜鱼

2. Kudzu Ball of Jade Valley | 翡翠谷葛根丸子

Introduction of Master Chef Wu Kai | 主讲人吴凯简介

Chef Wu Kai originates from Huai Nan City, Anhui Province

吴凯主厨，安徽淮南人

China Master Chef of Anhui Cuisine

中国徽菜大师

Founder of Shanghai Creative Anhui Cuisine Studio

上海创意徽菜工作室创始人

Founder of YI CHU YI PING – a company focused on planning food

壹厨壹品｜美食策划创始人

Marketing Director of First Taste Awakening

初味觉醒｜美食自媒体传播出品总监

Member of the Working Group of the Chinese Cuisine Research and Development Base

中烹协研发基地工作组委员

Research and Development Consultant for a number of chained catering companies focusing on Anhui cuisine

担任多家徽菜餐饮连锁企业研发顾问

Photo of Instructor | 讲师照片

Program | 研习班日程安排：

Fourth Class – Fusion Cuisine

第四节课 – 融合菜

Date: November 7, 2019, Thursday

上课日期：2019年 11月7日（周四）

Time: 10.00 am to 2.00 pm

上课时间：上午10点 – 下午2点

Theme: Fusion Cuisine

课程主题：融合菜

Instructor: Chef Wang Shiyin

授课讲师：主厨Wang Shiyin

Menu | 授课菜品：

1. American style egg roll | 美式蛋卷

2. Egg foo young | 芙蓉蛋

3. General Tso’s chicken | 左宗棠鸡

Introduction of Chef Shiyin | 主讲人Shiyin简介

Shiyin Wang is born in Shanghai, and grew up in the United States. He is the founder of Kaixin Cooking – an innovative company focusing on healthy Chinese food, combining traditional Chinese recipes with modern healthy eating trends. He learned his cooking style from his family and from culinary experience in California and New York. Chef Shiyin Wang has been involved in food education several years in the United States where he also run a private dining business. Chef Shiyin’s goal with the support of CieCAS is to train many people on producing quality Chinese food so everyone can eat well and improve life through healthy food.

Shiyin Wang先生生于上海，长于美国。他是『开心烹饪』的创始人 – 『开心烹饪』是一家专注于将中国传统菜肴与现代健康饮食趋势相结合、专注于健康中式烹饪分享和培训的创新公司。他的烹饪风格来源于他的家庭以及在加州和纽约的烹饪相关工作经历。Shiyin主厨曾在美国从事烹饪教育多年，同时也经营着自己的私人餐饮业务。在CieCAS的支持下，Shiyin主厨的目标是与更多的人分享健康中国菜肴的烹饪技术，从而让每个人都能吃得好、吃得健康，通过健康饮食提升生活质量。

Photo of Instructor | 讲师照片

Program | 研习班日程安排：

Price | 价格：

CNY 580 for 1 workshop or

special price of CNY 1988 for 4 workshops together (CNY497/session)

580元/每场研习班；

如连报4场研习班，将享受优惠价格：1988元 / 4场（折合497元/每场研习班）。

Maximum participants (on a first come and first registration basis)

报班人数上限（遵循先到先注册的原则）

12 人 | people