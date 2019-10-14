Only a few days after an elevated highway collapsed killing three people, the Jiangsu city of Wuxi was witness to another familiar tragedy.

An explosion caused by a gas leak tore apart a restaurant in the city on Sunday morning. Surveillance footage from across the street shows a tremendously powerful blast erupt out of the shop, sending a massive cloud of smoke and debris into the street as pedestrians rushed to get away.

A total of nine people were killed in the explosion, 10 more injured.

Photos posted online show the charred aftermath of the blast.

Meanwhile, a road in Wuxi reopened on Saturday after being blocked for two days by the collapsed elevated highway which ran above it. The collapse has been blamed on an overloaded truck which is reported to have been carrying six steel coils, each weighing 25 tons.

The elevated road had a maximum weight limit of 40 tons.

