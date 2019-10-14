At least one person has been killed in Jilin province after a bank literally collapsed during renovation early on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 6 am. More than 14 hours later, rescuers are still searching for survivors.

According to the latest update from authorities in the city of Baicheng, four people have rescued, four remain trapped, and one has been confirmed dead.

The branch of the Baicheng Rural Commercial Bank had been closed to customers as renovation work was underway. It’s unclear at this time what caused the collapse.