A fight of sorts outside a residential community in the Guangdong city of Heyuan has recently gone viral, helping to combat the stereotype that everyone in China knows kung fu.

The two combatants strike different stances and exchange quick swipes, but neither actually makes contact. After a “tense” 10 seconds, the older man walks away while continuing to do battle with his words.

According to witnesses, the clash was between a security guard and an apartment owner mad at the guard for not opening up the gate quickly enough for him.

Netizens have joked that the two masters were so incredibly skilled that neither could touch the other.