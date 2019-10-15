This course consists of 5 fun and interactive sessions which can be taken independently or together. They link theory with practical hands-on cooking. The course will guide participants to a better life by learning balanced diets that can be used by everyone in the whole family – from toddlers to senior citizens. Participants will learn how to select suitable ingredients and prepare healthy food directly in CieCAS (learn and cook with us, and apply for you at home) to match their diet to their required personal need.

该趣味互动课程分为五部分，学员可挑选其中感兴趣部分，亦可参与全部课程。课程将通过理论结合实操烹饪，带领参与者学习均衡膳食，满足家中幼儿老人的饮食需求，乐享美好生活。在该课程中，参与者将学习如何挑选食材，并在CieCAS亲自动手烹饪健康美食（与大厨一起学习，一起烹饪，为在家中实践应用打好基础）根据个人需求搭配属于你的营养膳食。

Sessions:

课程：

1. How to Eat a Balanced Diet – Wednesday 16th October (10:00 to 14:00)

如何均衡饮食——10月16日，周三（10:00-14:00）

It may sound simple, but how do you know if you are getting all your nutrients? A balanced diet gives our bodies the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients it needs to function correctly. When we are not getting the proper nutrients, our bodies cannot function properly. Nutrient deficiencies can cause symptoms such as fatigue, susceptibility to infection, and other health problems.

听起来似乎不难，但怎样才能知道自己的营养是否摄入全面呢？均衡的饮食包含维生素、矿物质和其他营养元素，以维持身体正常功能。如果无法获取全面的营养元素，身体就无法正常功能，而出现易疲劳、易感染及其他健康问题。

Learn in session 1 how to get all your nutrients and more importantly, how to make it taste good! Don’t go buy a bunch of vegetables on a “health kick” and watch them go bad in your fridge. You will learn what to eat by using delicious and varied ingredients like turnip, cabbage, pepper, or any local produce in season. We will incorporate them into mouth-watering well-balanced meals.

第1堂课我们将一起学习如何获取全面的营养，更重要的是，如何将营养食物做的美味！别再打着健康的名义而一时心血来潮，在冰箱里囤上一堆蔬菜，却看着他们在冰箱里一点点坏掉。在这里，我们会告诉你如何选用美味丰富的食材，如萝卜、包心菜、甜椒和其他当地应季食材做一顿营养料理。届时，我们会将该内容整合到均衡膳食烹饪中，让你食指大动！

2. Good Food, Good Mood – Wednesday 23rd October (10:00 to 14:00)

好食物，好心情——10月23日，星期三（10:00-14:00）

Did you know that your gut health plays an important role in your physical and mental health? While some foods can boost our mood, others can bring us down. Good gut bacteria play a role in producing important neurotransmitters, nutrient absorption, inflammation, disease and more! Researchers suggest that eating the right diet is the most essential part of developing a healthy microbiome.

你知道肠道健康对身体和精神健康起着怎样的作用吗？悦性饮食可以让我们神清气爽，笑逐颜开，惰性食物却会给我们的心情蒙上灰色的滤镜。有益的肠道细菌能够产生重要的神经递质，有助于营养吸收、抵抗炎症和疾病等。研究人员表示，正确饮食亦是建立健康生态系统最为重要的部分。

Learn what foods are beneficial to your gut health and the reasons why. We will learn to prepare some of these foods which can include many seasonal and unexpected gut enhancing produce.

来学习一下哪些食物有利于你的肠道健康以及背后的道理吧。此外，我们将一起学习如何运用当季食品以及你未曾想过的原料烹饪有益肠道的膳食。

3. Taste is the Key for a Successful Diet – Wednesday 30th October (10:00 to 14:00)

成功的饮食，关键在于美味——10月30日，星期三 （10：00-14：00）

It’s especially important to retain flavour when reducing calories, sugar or sodium in our diet. The best way to do this is with herbs and spices. Herbs and spices enhance not only flavour but are rich in antioxidants and can provide great health benefits.

日常饮食需在减少卡路里、糖分、盐分摄入的同时，保留食物的本味，这一点十分重要。食物提味的最佳方式就是加入香草与香料，该类食物富含抗氧化物，且有利于身体健康。

Learn how to get innovative with herbs and spices to create tasty nutrient dense meals. It’s great to include loads of local spices or fresh herbs in our cooking. The following spices are part of this workshop: ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, garlic, cayenne pepper, along with others.

学习如何用香料香草施展创意魔法，烹饪出营养丰富的美味。在烹饪过程中，我们会运用到大量的当地香料及新鲜香草。以下香料是我们此次工作坊将运用的：姜、姜黄、大蒜、红辣椒等。

4. The Importance of Healthy Fat – Wednesday 6th November (10:00 to 14:00)

健康脂肪的重要性——11月6日，星期三（10：00-14：00）

Fat is back! The ketogenic diet has soared in popularity but is it really healthy? We will discuss healthy vs unhealthy fats and what types of fats to incorporate into a balanced diet. We will learn about the importance of dietary fat for optimal brain and heart health as well as other vital bodily functions. Fat is also important for tasty meals so we can feel satisfied and keep our cravings under control.

脂肪归来！生酮饮食风靡全球，但这种饮食法真的健康吗？本次课程将对比讨论健康脂肪与不健康脂肪，探讨哪些脂肪可以引入到我们的健康饮食中。我们将会学习到膳食脂肪对大脑、心脏等其它身体机能的重要作用。此外脂肪也是增添膳食美味的关键，加入适量脂肪，能让我们在有所节制的同时满足味蕾的需求。

Learn how to cook delicious meals using healthy fats to keep your body healthy and waistline slim. Meals prepared in this course examine olive oil, canola oil, and peanut oil and their smoke points. We’ll also explore other healthy oils and fatty foods to be included in the right diet.

学习如何利用健康脂肪烹饪美味佳肴，同时保证身体健康，身形曼妙。该课程的菜肴烹饪将使用到橄榄油、菜籽油、花生油。此外，我们还会讨论这些油的起烟点，以及健康烹饪中可应用的其它健康油脂以及脂肪食物。

5. Healthy Meals for Toddlers – Wednesday 13th November (10:00 to 14:00)

宝宝的健康饮食——11月13日，星期三（10：00-14：00）

Meal planning can be difficult and time consuming when everyone in the family wants or needs different foods. Expose your kids to a variety of foods early and develop their tastes. Get creative ideas on how to create healthy meals for your kids with all the nutrients they need to grow strong. Learn more about the vitamins and minerals kids need to ensure good development and academic performance. We will also make sure the busy moms and dads can enjoy the meals as well with them.

家人对食物各有偏好时，饮食准备就显得尤为困难费时。不如让孩子尝试不同的食物，尽早触发他们的味觉。在这里，你将获得创新启发，学习为孩子烹饪出茁壮成长所需的各类营养健康美食，您还将学习到宝宝健康成长，智力发育所需的必要维生素与矿物元素。此外，这份美味也可供忙碌的爸爸妈妈和孩子共同享用。

Instructors:

讲师：



Jessica Woodruff, MPH

US Nutritionist and Chief Representative and blogger at Eat Well Shanghai.

美国营养学家，Eat Well shanghai 博主及首席代表。

美国营养学家，Eat Well shanghai 博主及首席代表。 Qualifications include a Master of Public Health (MPH) and a BA in Nutrition and Food Science. Currently enrolled in the University of Western States MS Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine program.

公共健康硕士学位，营养与食物科学学士学位，现攻读于美国西部大学人体营养与功能药物课程项目。

公共健康硕士学位，营养与食物科学学士学位，现攻读于美国西部大学人体营养与功能药物课程项目。 Moved to Shanghai in May 2016. Formally worked in the dietary department of a US hospital and now provides health and wellness talks to the Shanghai community.

自2016年5月来到上海，曾任职于美国医院饮食部，现为上海社区提供健康生活演讲。



Francois Giussani

Chef Francois Giussani is a Swiss Citizen speaking fluently 5 languages and passionate in culinary arts. He believes in education, understanding and improving people’s quality life by inspiring and giving them the ability to apply their talented skills.

Francois Giussani大厨，瑞士国籍，能够熟练运用五种语言，热衷于烹饪艺术。他相信教育的力量，坚信通过鼓舞以及赋予学生运用技能的能力能够让他们的生活更具品质。

Francois Giussani大厨，瑞士国籍，能够熟练运用五种语言，热衷于烹饪艺术。他相信教育的力量，坚信通过鼓舞以及赋予学生运用技能的能力能够让他们的生活更具品质。 Chef Francois was inspired by the late Chef Paul Bocuse on the 90’s to become a certified Swiss Federal Chef and later graduate at the prestigious École Hôteliere de Lausanne, Switzerland.

受到已故90年代大厨保罗.博古斯的启发，Francois大厨成为了一名认证瑞士联邦厨师，并随后进入瑞士名校洛桑酒店管理学院学习深造。

受到已故90年代大厨保罗.博古斯的启发，Francois大厨成为了一名认证瑞士联邦厨师，并随后进入瑞士名校洛桑酒店管理学院学习深造。 After mastering traditional Swiss, Italian and Mediterranean Cuisines, he decided to travel around the world to learn different cultures, traditions as and for most related with food, spices and local delicacies, from Central and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and now China.

在掌握了传统的瑞士、意大利和地中海菜式烹饪后，Francois做出了环游世界的决定，去学习体验不同的文化与传统，特别是食物、香料以及当地美味。他先后到访过中美洲、南美洲、亚太地区、欧洲、中东等地区，现在他来到了中国！

在掌握了传统的瑞士、意大利和地中海菜式烹饪后，Francois做出了环游世界的决定，去学习体验不同的文化与传统，特别是食物、香料以及当地美味。他先后到访过中美洲、南美洲、亚太地区、欧洲、中东等地区，现在他来到了中国！ When aiming for perfection, you realize that it’s a moving target; within the F&B platform, he undertook different level of knowledge; restaurant, hospitality inclusive of traditional and modern cooking techniques, learning balanced healthy diets in healthcare catering facilities and retails management organization.

完美是他的追求，但他也意识到目标始终是能动而前进的。他对餐饮领域的各个层面都有一定的涉猎，如餐厅、酒店、传统与现代烹饪技巧、健康餐饮中心的营养均衡料理，以及零售管理组织。

Price per participant:

1 session RMB480/5 sessions RMB2’100

单人价格：

480元1期/2100元5期

For Registration and Payment,

please scan this QR Code!

注册报名和付款请扫描下方二维码！