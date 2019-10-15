The biggest story on Chinese social media at the moment concerns the tragic and suspicious death of a female university student in the Yunnan capital of Kunming where police have faced scrutiny for allegedly mismanaging the investigation.

The mother of 19-year-old Li Xincao says that police arrived at her home in the early hours of September 9 to tell her that her daughter had killed herself that night while drunk by throwing herself into a river.

However, Li’s mom began questioning the police’s verdict after officers let her view surveillance footage from inside a bar earlier that night which showed her daughter being held down by a man at a booth before he slapped her in the face while another man and a woman grabbed her and held in place.

Li’s mother urged police to look back into the case. She says that they refused, so she ended up posting the information she had gathered onto Weibo on Saturday, including the video from the bar. The post soon sent shockwaves across the Chinese internet.

The other woman in the video is Li’s roommate, surnamed Ren, while the two men are friends of Ren, surnamed Luo and Li. After leaving the bar, Li reportedly got into a taxi but rushed out minutes later, heading straight for a nearby river and throwing herself in.

When asked about what he saw, the taxi driver told reporters that Li had remained silent in the back of his vehicle as the two men tried to convince her to return with them to the bar. She then got out of the car and walked quickly towards the river with the guys chasing behind, the driver said.

Over the weekend, a widely-circulated article reported police had ruled Li’s death as a suicide and as “non-suspicious.” That report was rejected on Monday by police who declared that they had made no official statements regarding Li’s death and that the case is still under investigation by a special task force.

Meanwhile, the two men involved have also spoken to the media with Luo claiming that he was merely trying to slap some sense into Li who had become hysterical after drinking. They said that they had not done anything to provoke Li into taking her own life.

Li’s body was found on September 11. While a preliminary autopsy reportedly found no signs of violence, police told the media that the results of the full autopsy have not yet been released.