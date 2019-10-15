The latest Open Sessions at Britannica International School, Shanghai will take place on 25th Oct and 21st Nov, on its campus in Gubei（古北）.

Reasons to Join

Receive a presentation and discover how your child can get the most out of what Britannica has to offer.

Receive an on-site assessment and secure a place ASAP for your child (All parents are welcome to bring their children).

Meet the Principal and Senior Leadership Team.

Take a tour of the school’s Gubei campus.

Book a FREE Taster Day for your child.

Student places are limited and attendance at Britannica Open Days will guarantee a place for all eligible children.

During this time, parents can explore the state-of-the-art facilities at Britannica and experience the best of British education in Shanghai.

Whilst at Britannica’s centrally located, purpose-built campus, families will meet school Principal Mr. Goodwin, an experienced educational leader with a passion for China, and discover more about a British curriculum that ensures the best for your child.

Britannica is proud to remain the only truly British owned and managed International School in Shanghai since its opening in 2013.

The school is owned by Orbital Education, a Manchester based educational group, and therefore, is directed by experienced British educationalists.

Orbital has recently won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its contribution to global education.

(Her Majesty the Queen’s official representative in Manchester officially presents the Queen’s Award to the Chairman of Orbital Education, Kevin McNeany)

August 2013

Britannica International School, Shanghai opens

December 2013

Britannica registers as a Cambridge International School

August 2015

First IGCSE students graduate

August 2016

First A level students graduate to top worldwide Universities

August 2017

First Oxbridge place offered to a Britannica graduate

August 2017

Native Language Programme extends to include Italian and Hebrew

January 2018

Britannica is approved by Edexcel to offer: Edexcel Academic Qualifications

August 2018

Tapestry and CANVAS introduced as a virtual learning and reporting platform with student and parent access

September 2018

Britannica is awarded Silver by Primary Geography Quality Mark

December 2018

Britannica is fully accredited as a CIS school

April 2019

Britannica’s parent company, Orbital Education is honoured with Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade

August 2019

A Level options available extend to 10 across a wide range of subjects

August 2019

Native Language Programme extends now includes Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, Italian, Hebrew, French and Spanish

September 2019

Britannica achieves 100% IGCSE pass rate and 100% A*- C at A Level

