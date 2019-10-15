The latest Open Sessions at Britannica International School, Shanghai will take place on 25th Oct and 21st Nov, on its campus in Gubei（古北）.
Reasons to Join
- Receive a presentation and discover how your child can get the most out of what Britannica has to offer.
- Receive an on-site assessment and secure a place ASAP for your child (All parents are welcome to bring their children).
- Meet the Principal and Senior Leadership Team.
- Take a tour of the school’s Gubei campus.
- Book a FREE Taster Day for your child.
- Student places are limited and attendance at Britannica Open Days will guarantee a place for all eligible children.
During this time, parents can explore the state-of-the-art facilities at Britannica and experience the best of British education in Shanghai.
Whilst at Britannica’s centrally located, purpose-built campus, families will meet school Principal Mr. Goodwin, an experienced educational leader with a passion for China, and discover more about a British curriculum that ensures the best for your child.
Britannica is proud to remain the only truly British owned and managed International School in Shanghai since its opening in 2013.
The school is owned by Orbital Education, a Manchester based educational group, and therefore, is directed by experienced British educationalists.
Orbital has recently won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its contribution to global education.
(Her Majesty the Queen’s official representative in Manchester officially presents the Queen’s Award to the Chairman of Orbital Education, Kevin McNeany)
August 2013
Britannica International School, Shanghai opens
December 2013
Britannica registers as a Cambridge International School
August 2015
First IGCSE students graduate
August 2016
First A level students graduate to top worldwide Universities
August 2017
First Oxbridge place offered to a Britannica graduate
August 2017
Native Language Programme extends to include Italian and Hebrew
January 2018
Britannica is approved by Edexcel to offer: Edexcel Academic Qualifications
August 2018
Tapestry and CANVAS introduced as a virtual learning and reporting platform with student and parent access
September 2018
Britannica is awarded Silver by Primary Geography Quality Mark
December 2018
Britannica is fully accredited as a CIS school
April 2019
Britannica’s parent company, Orbital Education is honoured with Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade
August 2019
A Level options available extend to 10 across a wide range of subjects
August 2019
Native Language Programme extends now includes Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, Italian, Hebrew, French and Spanish
September 2019
Britannica achieves 100% IGCSE pass rate and 100% A*- C at A Level