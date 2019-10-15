A guy in Hunan province has recently received a multitude of calls from people hoping to talk with Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne.

On Friday, Lavigne posted her actual phone number to Twitter, inviting fans to text her so that they could connect on a more personal level ahead of her upcoming tour.

Hey guys! Can’t wait to chat with you all! Make sure to click the link below and text me! My number is +1 (310) 740-8577!! https://t.co/VSEmrOcN8j pic.twitter.com/Zg0YUdDrnB — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) October 11, 2019

Lavigne lists her phone number as +1 (310) 740-8577. However, if you forget to include the international call code and simply dial that number from China, you would reach 131 0740 8577, a number belonging to some random 24-year-old dude in Changde.

“Hello, are you Avril?” reads one message sent to the number.

After receiving a seemingly endless stream of calls and texts from Lavigne’s many fans, the guy was forced to turn off his phone and post a plea to Weibo. “Please stop calling me, I have Avril to thank for this,” he wrote.