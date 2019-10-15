China’s richest son is back in the news after leaving an extremely negative review for one ultra expensive meal.

Wang Sicong, playboy esports entrepreneur and the only son of one of China’s wealthiest real estate tycoons, paid a whopping 15,708 yuan ($2,222) for a meal for six earlier this month at a fancy Japanese restaurant in Chengdu.

Afterward, he left the place a review online, giving it a 1/10 for taste, 3/10 for environment, 3/10 for service, 4/10 for ingredients, and an overall score of just one star out of five.

”Considering its price level, I can only give it one star,” Wang wrote before going on to accuse the manager of lying to him about the price of sea urchin and complain that the taste of the last six pieces of sushi made him wonder if one star was too high a rating.”

“It’s the worst Japanese food I’ve had in the last couple of years,” he concluded. “I pity my friends in Chengdu.”

While some had raised doubts about the authenticity of the review, a spokesperson for the restaurant has confirmed that Wang did indeed bring some friends to dine at the establishment over the Golden Week holiday.

“Tastes vary from person to person, but we attach great importance to the experience of each guest,” the spokesperson said.

It certainly appears that most guests don’t share Wang’s views about the restaurant. On Dianping, it carries an overall 5-star rating and a 9.1/10 in taste. The average price per person for a meal is 1,541 yuan ($217).

While Wang paid over 1,000 yuan per person more than that, it’s still just pocket change to him. He’s been known to blow 2.5 million yuan ($350,000) during one night out at the KTV and shower his dog with the newest iPhones.