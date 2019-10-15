Are your portable heaters on yet? While autumn brings us runny nose, cold feet, and dry skin, it tries to make it up with Halloween, mulled wine, and hot pot.

Gather your family and friends and dip your chopstics into a steamy hot pot and endless conversations at The Portman Ritz-Carlton this autumn. Nothing better than a shared meal to catch up with your loved ones!

Hot pot is always a good idea

Yes, Paris is also usually a good idea, but we’d argue hot pot is foolproof.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton is throwing a true cold-season feast with a selection of Chinese and Singaporean style soup bases to boil your prawns or vegetables in.

Not too keen on spicy? Not to worry, different soup bases cater to all tastes and the menu is family-friendly.

Choose from Bak Kut Teh, Laksa, Sichuan Spicy or Pork Stomach Chicken soup.

Around 20 seafood and meat items, 20 hot pot sides, 10 main courses

Besides a buffet of fresh seafood, meat, and vegetables for your hotpot, opt-in for Chinese dim sums, or choose from 10 main courses that include Hainanese Chicken Rice and Sichuan Chilli Fish.

Finish the hearty meal with a dessert (it goes to the soul anyway) of egg tarts, or Singaporean Ice Kachang.

You will have the luxury of customizing every experience, constructing the combination of flavors from a wide selection of ingredients.

When?

Friday to Saturday, 6pm to 9:30pm

What?

Hot Pot Buffet at The Portman Ritz-Carlton

RMB 228 per person

Where?

Level 1, The Portman Ritz-Carlton

1376 West Nanjing Road

Hot pot is always the best excuse to bring your friends together so book your next cozy meal by scanning a QR code below.

↓↓↓

