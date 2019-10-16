Ambitious city planners in Nanjing have managed to get far ahead of even the breakneck pace of development in China’s urban centers.

Shiqihe Station on the city’s Line S3 has been dubbed Nanjing’s “most desolate” metro station. The station opened up back in December 2017 and yet it’s still not even connected with a paved road. The exits to the station are surrounded by dirt, grass, and rocks.

There are no villages within two kilometers of the place and only a few dozen people make use of the station each day. For the time being, it’s hiding in the wilderness, awaiting the inevitable arrival of construction cranes.

[Images via Eastday]