A teacher at a primary school in Henan province has been detained after making students eat trash.

The punishment was prescribed by the teacher, surnamed Jiang, during a routine check of the student dormitories on September 7 where he found that one room of boys had failed to empty their garbage bin as they were supposed to.

When neither of the four boys would admit responsibility, Jiang allegedly told them that they would have to each take turns eating pieces of trash until there was none remaining.

He then left the room. Frightened, the four boys went on to comply with his order.

The boys remained quiet about what had happened until the following day when they were taken to the hospital with stomachaches and diarrhea. Doctors discovered scraps of paper, plastic wrapping, and fruit shells in their feces.

Afterward, parents reported the incident to the local education bureau in Fugou county.

While a fellow teacher tried to argue that Jiang hadn’t really been serious when he told the kids to eat trash, Jiang was detained a few days later. The school’s principal and deputy principal have both been fired.