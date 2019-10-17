“Would you like a biscuit with that?” can usually be a question that will make everyone’s day brighter. It comes especially handy when clouds in the sky are getting heavier and pedestrians dig deeper into their oversized scarfs.

Then all we need is a touch of delicate luxury.

Weekday afternoon tea

Ritz Bar & Lounge team at The Ritz-Carlton is bringing out all the biscuits, pastries, and chocolates to cheer us up with their seasonal afternoon tea.

They are ready to serve this exquisite weekday delight every afternoon from Monday to Friday. The set features a range of delicate pastries with floral-inspired and decorative chocolate elements.

It is presented on the bespoke rose gold afternoon tea stand, where guests will find sweet and savory bites, traditional scones, and luscious homemade chocolates.

What can be a better indulgence to while away the afternoon in style at the charming 1930s Shanghai-inspired Ritz Bar & Lounge!

Scan the QR code to book!

↓↓↓

When?

Monday to Friday, 2-6 pm

(reservation required)

What?

RMB 368 per set (including two cups of hot or iced tea/coffee)

RMB 768 per set (including two cups of hot or iced tea/coffee, and two glasses champagne of Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut NV)

Where?

Level 1, The Portman Ritz-Carlton

1376 West Nanjing Road

Weekend chocolate afternoon tea

If you are looking for a weekend treat instead, enter a chocolate wonderland and release your inner child with the brand new chocolate buffet.

The sumptuous chocolate feast features homemade chocolate pralines, cakes, tarts, and unique sweet treats, such as Earl Grey Jivara Chocolate Cream Brule, éclairs, and traditional scones.

Finish up the chocoholic’s dream with ice cream, crumble, and waffles accompanied by a cup of tea or freshly brewed coffee. If that was not enough chocolate, they offer a chocolate drink to deliver the last punch.

Scan the QR code below to book your sugar-powered weekend!

↓↓↓

When?

Saturday and Sunday, 2-6pm (reservation required)

What?

Chocolate afternoon tea, RMB288 per person including a cup of tea/coffee, and a cup of chocolate drink

Where?

Level 1, The Portman Ritz-Carlton

1376 West Nanjing Road