We know the reason some millennials are spoiled brats is that they have been told they are unique and special one too many times.

However, we are here to reaffirm it. We are all unique.

It’s very rare that two people have the same shoulder shape. Front shoulders, flat shoulders, slanted shoulders, thick shoulders- these are just a few types!

Wearing a suit or a dress that fits your shape can make all the difference and is a key factor in making an RMB800 piece look like RMB100,000.

So many tailors, so little time

Shanghai is a hub for buying such custom-made clothing at affordable prices.

Many expats and tourists head to the South Bund fabric market in order to get a custom-made piece, but the number of tailors and vendors there can be truly overwhelming and not only leave you empty-handed but also discouraged to try again.

As it is with the most bazaar-type markets, you will come across dozens of vendors selling the same thing. They’ll try to pull you in the second you give them a glance, and the overall experience can be quite frustrating.

Choosing your tailor

How does one go about choosing a vendor then?

Most will settle on one due to perceived bargain or fatigue. Some will choose at random or on a whim. And few will make the proper decision of doing their research and educating themselves on a proper buy.

Points to pay attention to:

Choose someone who makes you feel comfortable, you should be able to feel relaxed during the fitting sessions and confident enough to be able to alter the tailor’s work- that is why it’s called “custom-made”!

Find someone well-mannered and polite, you shouldn’t feel like you are forced to buy or accept products that are not fully up to your liking

Look for a tailor that has experience working with foreigners- it’s not only about the language barrier but about the difference in style and expectations

Based on our experience and research, we will reveal one of our favorites. Peter & Sherry is one of the only local shops to have a trustworthy reputation among foreigners in Shanghai.

They had been around for a few decades and follow the secrets passed down from Chinese master tailors. Most importantly, they will give you tips and suggestions on how to find the best fitting suit.

If you are tight on time, Peter & Sherry also do door-to-door tailoring, so you won’t even have to leave the comfort of your home (or office).

Where?

399 Laojiabang Rd., 2nd Floor #266, Huangpu District

黄浦区陆家浜路399号二楼266号

What?

Experienced tailors at Peter and Sherry