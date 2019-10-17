Any follower of meal deals in Shanghai will tell you it’s a great way to check out new restaurants and try new dishes.

This October, get your hands dirty with mouthwateringly cheap RMB38 lamb chops at Pera, where you can dig into best bits from Indian and Turkish cuisines.

How do you get the deal?

Book with Chope until the end of October and head to Pera, it’s that simple.

The deal is valid for the first 100 bookings only, so better early than sorry, in this case!

Top picks at Pera

Pera started off as just a Turkish restaurant, adding Indian cuisine into the mix in 2018. The menu might seem too large to flip through but is very easy to navigate.

Most importantly, they have everyone’s favorites.

Turkish cuisine recommendations:

Hummus (RMB38)- everyone’s favorite way to eat chickpeas

Etli Yaprak Dolmasi (RMB68) – wine leaves stuffed with rice and meat

Levrek Marine (RMB52) – seabass served in a zesty mustard-lemon sauce

Adana Kebabi (RMB98) – spicy minced meat skewers with rice, vegetables, and baby potatoes.

Indian cuisine recommendations

Raita (RMB30) – homemade yogurt to cut the rich curries or rice dishes

Chicken Tikka (RMB68) – spicy and aromatic chicken pieces

Palak Paneer (RMB68) – cottage cheese in blended spinach

Mutton Vindaloo (RMB78) – you better be comfortable with real spice levels

RMB38 lamb chops when booking with Chope (normal price: RMB118)

Discount is valid for one portion per booking

Scan the QR code below and head to Pera!

↓↓↓

When?

All October

Sun-Thu 12pm-10:30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-2am

What?

RMB38 lamb chops at Pera (original price RMB118)

Where?

B1/F, 158 Julu Lu, near Ruijin Yi Lu