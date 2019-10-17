Another Chinese university is being singled out for scorn online for putting undue constraints upon its students.

Recently, one female student at the Xi’an University of Science and Technology revealed that her school prohibits students from dyeing their hair. The only exception is dark brown but black is not allowed.

When asked about the rule, the university confirmed that the prohibition had long been in place, saying, matter-of-factly, “After all, they are students.”

Of course, they are also adults. On Weibo, many netizens have expressed their support for the rule in middle schools but find it silly for universities to take similar measures.

However, silly rules appear to be part of the fun of being a university administrator in China. Earlier this week, a college in Jiangsu province sparked online anger over its rule banning students from putting up curtains around their dorm beds.