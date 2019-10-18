The future has come to Shanghai and in that future you shouldn’t spend too long in the bathroom.

Around 150 “smart” public bathrooms have been built around town. These facilities boast a number of high-tech features allowing for monitoring and controlling the odor in the air, tabulating the number of visitors, and adjusting water levels.

However, the feature that is attracting the most notice is the one that keeps track of how long an individual has been inside a stall. If they spend longer than 15 minutes in there, a worker is alerted to check up on them.

The smart bathrooms are China’s latest advance in public toilet tech. Previously, the country has creeped everyone out with the installation of face recognition toilet paper dispensers at some restrooms to prevent the nationwide scourge of toilet paper theft.

[Images via Shanghai Observer]