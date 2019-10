Poyang Lake in Jiangxi province is China’s largest freshwater lake but it becomes far less large each dry season. Due to drought and water storage upstream at the Three Gorges Dam, this year the lake has shrank even more than usual.

The dramatic fluctuation in water level has even revealed an old stone bridge that dates back to the Ming dynasty (1368-1644). The bridge is 2,930 meters long and mostly now spans dry lakebed.

[Images via NetEase]