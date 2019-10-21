A truck driver has been praised for his incredible “wit” after getting the plane he was hauling stuck underneath a bridge.

Video went viral on Chinese social media last week of the Airbus A320 wedged underneath a pedestrian footbridge on a road near the Heilongjiang capital of Harbin. Definitely not something you see every day.

A video report about the incident from China’s Xinhua news agency describes the driver as “witty” for deflating his truck’s tires, allowing him to get out of the problem he had driven into.

Neither the plane nor the footbridge sustained any major damage.