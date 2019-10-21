As a group of elderly men and women gathered at the edge of a pond at Shanghai’s Guilin Park to collect water chestnuts, one auntie was spotted going a few steps further.

The woman was filmed floating in the middle of the lotus pond inside a large wooden tub, having her pick of the water chestnuts that her landbound compatriots would never be able to reach.

Water chestnuts are not actually nuts but small aquatic vegetables that grow in marshes. They are a staple of Chinese cooking and taste particularly good fresh.