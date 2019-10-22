At a food market in the Jiangxi capital of Nanchang, a man was buying some vegetables when he noticed an unusual “ingredient” on sale at another shop.

That shop was selling a 31 kg turtle. The man, surnamed Xiong, ended up buying the animal for a whopping 5,600 yuan ($790). He then went home on his way to a nearby river where he released the turtle back into the wild.

“You really don’t see turtles this big very often,” said Xiong’s wife. “I think it would be a pity to eat it.”

To “release life” (放生) is one way that Buddhists can earn merit. Believers have been known to purchase large numbers of sea creatures from local wet markets and then release them back into water.

Though, they have to make sure that enterprising fisherman aren’t just waiting a bit downstream.