A driver in the Sichuan city of Mianyang was recently spotted driving slowly down a highway with his husky struggling to run alongside the vehicle.

Witnesses called the police who tracked the driver down using surveillance footage. When asked about the incident, the man explained that he had recently given his dog a bath and didn’t want to get his car wet, so he decided to tie the animal to the outside.

In the end, he was fined just 200 yuan ($28).

While the guy at least doesn’t appear to have literally dragged his dog down the road, that has happened multiple times in the past. In previous instances, drivers have claimed that they didn’t know the dog was there, that they were training it for a race, and that they weren’t aware of how to take care of the animal.

Back in 2016, a driver in Shandong province was attacked by an angry mob after dragging a dog to its death behind his SUV.