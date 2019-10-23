The second most convenient and versatile utensil after chopsticks (Hello? You can stir, poke, grab, slurp, and even defend yourself with it) is a stick! Easy to cook and no extra hassle to consume.

Best part? You can be holding multiple skewers at the same time!

To get your portion of skewered food, head down to STYX. The restaurant serves global cuisine and practices the art of simple but high-quality meals.

What’s the secret? Skewered meat and vegetables complemented by sides and robust sauces, that’s it!

Sounds appetizing? Booking platform Chope offers 50% off your bill at STYX when booking with them!

Global menu with Asian hints

The menu covers food experiences of significant chapters in the owner Pascal Ballot’s life: his Parisian roots, childhood in Singapore, and a stint in Indonesia.

It is compiled into an edible biography called “Stories of the Moment.”

Opt-in for a fat-rendered pork belly with lime green sambal and garlic-fried long beans or duck skewers with mustard cream and duck fat roasted potatoes.

Chicken skewers with fried rice and chunky, curry-scented peanut sauce weave a story of spice and tanginess while fat squares of tofu with spicy mungbean noodles, pickled vegetables, and chili oil will leave any vegetarian satisfied.

Bright colors and the lemongrass hints in the air serve a portion of energy of summer vibes by itself, which will leave eaters satisfied but not too heavy to continue their day.

If you are into family-style dining and sharing, get a couple of finger bites and don’t skip the rich hummus and onion rings.

How does it all work?

The skewers are sold by 1, 3, 6, or 12. The more you buy, the more value you get! Get a mix of tofu, chicken satay, and Balinese pork belly to get a tropical trip on your plate.

Book with Chope now and get 50% of your bill!

↓↓↓



Terms and conditions:

The discount is valid for dishes ordered within the first 30 minutes of reservation

Valid for bookings up to 4 people

Not valid for seafood, lunch menu wraps, and drinks

Valid for dine-in during these times:

Tue-Thu: 11am-12pm, 1:30-5:30pm, 9-10pm

Fri: 11am-12pm, 1:30-5:30pm