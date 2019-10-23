On the fence about whether you want to attend the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai next month? Well here’s some news that’s sure to sway you.

The world’s largest hotpot will be on display at the expo. The mega hotpot is 10 meters in diamater and weighs a whopping 13 tons. There’s space for 56 people to sit along the edge of pot, representing, of course, “the unity and harmony of the 56 ethnic groups in China.”

The pot is divided into two different flavors. A single meal requires 2,000 kg of seasoning, 200 kg of pepper, 500 kg of chili, and 220 kilowatts of power to pull off.

It will come all the way from Chongqing’s Dezhuang Restaurant, arriving in Shanghai in eight pieces which will take five days to assemble, before being shown off inside the expo’s “Intangible Cultural Heritage Hall.