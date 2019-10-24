China continues to look to make things easier on foreign tourists, making plans for implementing 144-hour visa-free transit policies in three more cities.

These cities will be Chongqing, Xi’an, and Ningbo All you will need is a valid international travel document and onward travel tickets out of mainland China within 6 days of arrival in the city.

The policy goes into effect on December 1. It applies to travelers from 53 different countries and regions around the world:

Schengen Countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden. Switzerland Other European Countries: Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland, Macedonia, Republic of Montenegro, Romania, Russia, Serbia, UK, Ukraine America: US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile Oceania: Australia, New Zealand Asia: Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, UAE, Qatar

According to China’s National Immigration Administration, 144-hour visa-free transit is already offered to elgible international travelers at 24 border ports including cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hangzhou, and Guangzhou.