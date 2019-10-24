In a shocking story out of the English county of Essex, 39 people were found dead on Wednesday inside a refrigerated trailer. Every single one of them was a Chinese national.

The trailer had arrived at the port of Purfleet in the early hours of Wednesday from Zeebrugge in Belgium, according to police. A lorry from Northern Ireland then took the trailer away at around 1:05 am.

About 30 minutes later, ambulance staff discovered the dozens of bodies (31 men and eight women) inside the trailer at a nearby industrial park in the town of Grays after receiving a call.

That call may have come from a 25-year-old truck driver named Mo Robinson who was arrested and is being questioned in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that police have carried out raids on two houses in Northern Ireland, working to unravel suspected organized crime ties in the apparent human trafficking tragedy. Police in Belgium have opened up a case as well.

The country of Bulgaria has also got involved with a foreign affairs spokesperson stating that the truck was registered in the country, but under the name of a company owned by an Irish woman. It was evidently registered in Bulgaria in 2017, but then left the country and never returned.

Temperatures inside refrigerated containers can drop to as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius.