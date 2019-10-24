A cafe in the Sichuan capital of Chengdu has vowed to stop dyeing dogs to look like pandas after sparking outrage online.

The “Cute Pet Games” cafe was featured this week in a video from Red Star news which shows six fluffy chow chows roaming around the shop with their fur dyed white and black to resemble the creature that Chengdu is most known for.

In the clip, the cafe’s owner, surnamed Huang, explains how his store offers to dye customers’ pets to also look like pandas for the price of 1,500 yuan ($210). Huang notes that the dye is imported in from Japan and will cause no harm to animals.

However, rather than find the cafe’s concept adorable, many Chinese netizens have instead risen in danger, doubting Huang’s claim that the dyes are no threat to the dogs’ well-being.

In response to the backlash, Cute Pet Games announced on its official Weibo account on Tuesday that it would cease its dyeing services while also noting that the cafe’s dogs were healthy and well cared for. The account has since removed all posts