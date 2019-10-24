Demonstrating how all the money in the world still can’t buy you marital bliss, a Chinese tycoon power couple are currently ripping each other to shreds online.

Li Guoqing and Yu (Peggy) Yu are the founders of online Chinese bookstore giant Dangdang, once thought of as China’s answer to Amazon. They have an estimated combined fortune of around $1 billion, according to the latest Hurun rich list.

Screen captures have recently gone viral on Chinese social media of Yu trashing her husband in WeChat messages, calling him a deadbeat dad, a bearish businessman, and a homosexual infected with syphilis from his young male lovers to boot.

She also describes how Li’s brother is allegedly a drug addict, jailed six times and writes about how she is always the one to have clean up her husband’s messes and she is tired of it. “I’ve had enough. You’ve kidnapped my life for 20 years,” she writes. “Fuck off.”

On top of all that, Yu also accused Li of taking 130 million yuan ($18 million) in cash from their home in apparent preparations for divorce proceedings.

Li has responded to his wife’s messages via his official Weibo account, accusing her of vicious personal slander and explaining that he had filed a divorce complaint at the end of July but that she had rejected the divorce, declaring that they could work out their problems.

He claims that his wife has actually agreed to accept the divorce if he agrees to only take 25 percent of their company’s stock equity, instead of the 50 percent he feels he rightly deserves.

Li went on to allege that his wife had wrestled control of the company away from him. He resigned from all involvement in Dangdang’s operations earlier this year.

Finally, Li says that he has evidence of his wife’s own extra-marital affairs.

The two founded Dangdang together in 1999. The company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010 with a $1 billion valuation. However, in the years since Dangdang has been gradually losing out to Amazon.cn and JD.com. It was delisted a few years ago.

Li and Yu have been married for 23 years.