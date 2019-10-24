Two people are dead and 12 others injured following a horrific traffic accident on Thursday morning in downtown Shanghai.

The crash took place at the intersection of Daduhe and Jinshajiang roads in Shanghai’s Putuo district at 9:25 am.

Dashcam footage shows a white SUV barrelling through a red light at high speed, smashing into multiple scooter riders before coming to a stop at the other end of the intersection upon crashing into another vehicle.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as a 63-year-old local man surnamed Chen. He was injured in the crash and is now under intensive care. It’s not yet clear if Chen was driving under the influence of alcohol.