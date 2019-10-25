Oh boy, aren’t we tired to be overpaying for wine, coffee, herbal tea, and dairy products. Living in China certainly means decreased vegetable and fruit expenses, but increased coffee, baked goods, and wine budget. Mostly wine to be fair.

The international family-owned supermarket ALDI is coming to your aid. They already operate four stores in Shanghai and are opening another one on October 26!

ALDI Jing’an store

The fully mobile-friendly shopping experience

Located in Xuhui district, the store carries ALDI CHINA’s curated range of high-quality products at a great value. It is designed as a neighborhood grocery store with an in-house bakery serving freshly baked pastries, as well as freshly brewed coffee and tea, a range of trendy and seasonal lifestyle goods, and stocks more imported products too.

ALDI CHINA has also introduced exclusive brands with locally sourced products only available at their stores, so you get a unique mix of imported and local goods.

ALDI Jing’an store

Best deals, prizes, and gifts

What is a better way to celebrate a new opening than with a selection of great deals?

The store also has a dedicated WeChat mini-program that facilitates quick checkout with the built-in Scan & Go function and allows customers to shop online with instant delivery services within a three-kilometer radius.

ALDI will be offering exclusive opening-day discounts and interactive games with chances to win prizes.

If you are looking for more prizes, sign up as an ALDI member, purchase their products, and take part in interactive games to redeem gifts such as a mini pillow, shopping trolley, and Expressi Coffee Machine!

5 things to buy on the opening day

Claire Creek Merlot, Australia, RMB29

It’s winter (almost) and if seasonal eating is of any importance to you, it is time for red wine. This Australian red pairs well with beef, veal, or lamb.

Best part? You can get three bottles for the same price you would shed for one in any other store.

Expressi Coffee Machine, RMB199, coffee capsules, RMB36 per box

Even with all the discounts at Luckin, the lingering thought “I overpaid for this” rarely spares a coffee drinker. Why not start making barista-quality cups of brew at home!

Expressi Coffee Machine is created exclusively for ALDI and usually goes for RMB299.

Australian Chilled Grain-fed Oyster Blade Steak, 350g, RMB59

Well, now you have something to pair that Australian Merlot with!

Fry it up, roast it, or treat your friends to a pot of hearty beef bourguignon (again, the Merlot is great for that).

Pretzel, RMB2 (ALDI members price)

The days of overpaying for German baked goods are way behind us. The chewy pretzel is baked on-site and will fit in perfectly on your breakfast table or as a snack on the go. Buy a bunch, pop them in a freezer, and enjoy while it lasts!

French Oven, RMB199

A must-have item for those not looking to stack their kitchen counters with tens of appliances that all perform only one function. The French oven is good for braising, roasting, stews, and even baking! Also, it looks really cute on the table.

Take a look at other great deals that ALDI has in stock for you.

Head to ALDI Xuhui store for the opening day!

When?

October 26, 7:30-10pm

What?

ALDI CHINA Xuhui store opening

Where?

Xuhui Hu Gang International Store

1st floor, 381 Wanping Road