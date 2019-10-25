A six-year-old girl has tragically been left paralyzed after apparently being stretched too far at dance class.

Heartbreaking surveillance footage from the dance studio in Henan’s Pingdingshan city shows the little girl, named Tongtong, lying on the floor as an instructor pushes her leg above her head.

When Tongtong gets up, she walks with a noticeable limp. After sitting down, she finds that she’s unable to move her legs or stand back up again. When teachers help her up, her legs are unable to hold her own weight.

At the hospital, Tongtong was diagnosed with a spinal cord injury. Her mother, surnamed Li, told reporters that doctors had given her daughter only a one-third chance of recovery.

Li said that her daughter loved to dance and had been practicing for two years. She said that the dance school was initially helpful but had stopped visiting and responding to her calls when Tongtong’s condition failed to improve.

The academy told reporters that while it paid for the girl’s hospital fees initially out of “goodwill” it would not continue doing so, arguing that for something like this to happen the girl must have had some “underlying problems” that they are not responsible for.